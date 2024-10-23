Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Centre sanctioned construction of 7,000 houses for internally displaced people: Manipur CM

Furthermore, he said each internally displaced person will receive Rs 1,000 before Diwali and Ningol Chakouba, with salaries, allowances, and pensions set to be disbursed by October 31.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 11:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 11:01 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahkukimeiteiManipurNarendra Modimanipur violenceN Biren SinghCentreFundshousingdisplaced familiesdisplaced

Follow us on :

Follow Us