Clash with Nagas: Police evacuate 51 Kuki students from Manipur’s Ukhrul

Tension had been simmering between Tangkhul Naga tribe and the Kukis in Ukhrul for more than a week, as around 30 houses were burnt during clashes at Litan Sareikhong area in Ukhrul district.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 07:27 IST
Published 17 February 2026, 07:27 IST
