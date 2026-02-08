Menu
Condition of Manipur MLA Vungzagin Valte injured in 2023 during ethnic violence deteriorates, airlifted to Delhi

Valte, who was assaulted by a mob in Imphal on May 4, 2023, was recuperating at his native place, Lamka, after undergoing treatment in Delhi for two years.
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 14:47 IST
India NewsManipurDelhimanipur violence

