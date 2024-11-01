Conflict-torn Manipur puts ban on firecrackers for peace and safety

<p>Guwahati: The conflict-hit Manipur imposed a ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in at least three Meitei-dominated districts citing concerns over public peace and safety.</p><p>In three separate orders, the administration of Imphal East, Imphal West and Bishnupur stated that no temporary licenses for firecrackers have been issued this year and warned that violations of the Explosives Act, 1884, would lead to strict legal action. The decision, taken under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, aims to prevent disturbances and potential misuse of firecrackers that could disrupt public order.</p>.Security forces seize four rockets in Manipur's Churachandpur.<p>"There is possibility of misuse of firecrackers/fireworks to create panic or confusion among the public or divert attention of the security forces somewhere and thereby cause loss of lives and properties elsewhere," said a statement issued by Imphal East district administration. </p><p>The order said the ban on crackers would remain in force till further instructions. </p><p>Diwali celebrations in Manipur have remained subdued due to the conflict involving the Meitei and Kuki communities since May last year. Nearly 250 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the conflict. Sporadic incidents of violence have continued despite presence of central security forces including the army.</p><p>Efforts to end the conflict has not succeeded much as organisations representing both the communities have remained firm on their demands. </p>