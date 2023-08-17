Create Chief Secy, DGP posts for 'efficient administration' of 5 districts in Manipur: Kuki MLAs to PM Modi

At least 10 Kuki MLAs from violence-hit Manipur have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creation of posts of separate chief secretary, DGP or equivalent posts for "efficient administration" in the five hill districts, where Kukis are in majority.
In a memorandum to the PM, the 10 MLAs, including seven belonging to BJP, also requested the PM for release of Rs. 500 crores from the PM' Relief Fund for relief and rehabilitation of the Kukis in the strife-torn state.
The MLAs stressed that creation of the post of chief secretary, DGP or equivalent posts is necessary as people in the hills are scared to go to Meitei-dominated Imphal, where important offices including the state secretariat are situated.
"There is a long list of human rights violations, attacks, killings of the innocent, arson, destruction of properties and burning of Kuki-Zo villages. No Kuki-Zo people can go to Imphal, nor government employees posted in Imphal capital and other valley districts can attend their duties.
There seems to be no end because it is a state sponsored war against the Kuki-Zo tribals," the Kuki MLAs said in their memorandum addressed to the PM.
The MLAs said that even the IAS, MCS (Manipur Civil Service) and IPS and MPS (Manipur police service) officers belonging to the Kuki-Zo communities have been unable to function and discharge their duties as Imphal Valley has also become "a valley of deaths for us."
They also said that other key senior posts, both in the civil and police department should also be created in public interest.
The MLAs had earlier raised the demand for creation of a "separate administration" for the Kuki-Zomis living in Manipur as the clashes with the Meiteis have already deepened the mistrust.
The districts for which creation of the posts have been stressed are: Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Chandel, Tengnoupal and Pherzawl.
More than 150 people have been killed and 60,000 others have been left displaced due to the clashes between sections of the Meitei and the Kuki communities since May 3.
The situation has still remained a concern despite the presence of over 40,000 security forces. The Meities have already fled the Kuki-dominated hills while the Kukis also quit the Imphal Valley. The central security forces have created a buffer zone dividing the hills and the Valley in order to prevent further escalation of the violence.