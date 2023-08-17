Create Chief Secy, DGP posts for 'efficient administration' of 5 districts in Manipur: Kuki MLAs to PM Modi

At least 10 Kuki MLAs from violence-hit Manipur have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creation of posts of separate chief secretary, DGP or equivalent posts for "efficient administration" in the five hill districts, where Kukis are in majority.

In a memorandum to the PM, the 10 MLAs, including seven belonging to BJP, also requested the PM for release of Rs. 500 crores from the PM' Relief Fund for relief and rehabilitation of the Kukis in the strife-torn state.