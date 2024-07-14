CRPF jawan killed in militant attack in Manipur

Imphal: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed in a gun attack by suspected militants at Mongbung village in Manipur’s Jiribam district on Sunday morning, police said.

A policeman also suffered injuries he has been admitted to a hospital, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar Jha, 43, a resident of Bihar.

“He suffered bullet injuries in the head and was declared brought-dead in hospital. The injured policeman is undergoing treatment, but he is out of danger,” a police officer said.