Curfew imposed in three Manipur districts following student protests

Imphal: Manipur government has announced a curfew in Meitei-dominated Imphal East and Imphal West districts in view of possibility of violent protests by students for the second day on Tuesday.
The curfew was imposed from 11 am on Tuesday till further orders.
Several students were injured after police had to fire tear gas in order to control the protesting students in Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal districts after they pelted stones and tried to attack the security forces on Monday. They also pelted stones targeting the Raj Bhawan.
On Tuesday, the students also continued protests and were planning to march towards Raj Bhawan again.
The students have been demanding steps to ensure territorial integrity of Manipur by rejecting the demand for a "separate administration" for the Kukis. They have also been demanding withdrawal of the central security forces and for bringing the Unified Command under CM. At present, Unified Command is under a Centre's security advisor, who was rushed to Manipur after the Meitei-Kuki conflict began in May last year.
They also demand action against Kuki insurgents who were allegedly involved in the recent attacks on Meiteis in Imphal West, Bishnupur and Jiribam, since September 1.
At least 136 people have died and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the Meitei-Kuki conflict since May last year. Sporadic incidents of violence have kept the state on the boil despite the presence of central security forces including the army.
Published 10 September 2024, 06:45 IST