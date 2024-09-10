Curfew imposed in three Manipur districts following student protests

The students have been demanding steps to ensure territorial integrity of Manipur by rejecting the demand for a "separate administration" for the Kukis. They have also been demanding withdrawal of the central security forces and for bringing the Unified Command under CM. At present, Unified Command is under a Centre's security advisor, who was rushed to Manipur after the Meitei-Kuki conflict began in May last year.

They also demand action against Kuki insurgents who were allegedly involved in the recent attacks on Meiteis in Imphal West, Bishnupur and Jiribam, since September 1.

At least 136 people have died and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the Meitei-Kuki conflict since May last year. Sporadic incidents of violence have kept the state on the boil despite the presence of central security forces including the army.