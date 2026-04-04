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Defer census exercise in Manipur till normalcy returns: Congress

State unit president Okram Ibobi Singh said conducting the Census now would lead to "inaccurate and unreliable data, as thousands of people remain displaced".
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 12:53 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 12:53 IST
India NewskukimeiteiManipurCongressCensus

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