Defer census exercise in Manipur till normalcy returns: Congress

<p>Imphal: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur/four-nscn-cadres-killed-in-ambush-by-rival-faction-in-manipur-mob-attack-in-ukhrul-3948911">Manipur </a>Congress on Saturday demanded that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/census-2027-commences-in-8-states-and-uts-55000-avail-self-enumeration-facility-3952838">Census </a>exercise in the state be deferred until normalcy is restored and all internally displaced persons (IDPs) return to their native homes.</p><p>Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan, state unit president Okram Ibobi Singh said conducting the Census amid the ongoing conflict would lead to "inaccurate and unreliable data, as thousands of people remain displaced".</p><p>"Many displaced Meitei residents from Kangpokpi and Churachandpur are currently staying at relief camps in Imphal valley, while Kuki residents from Imphal areas are staying in hill areas. Till they return to their original places, Census exercises should be deferred, else data would be inaccurate," Singh said.</p><p>The three-time former chief minister said the party was not opposing the Census but was concerned about maintaining accurate data.</p><p>"We are not raising objections to the Census exercise, but are concerned about maintaining appropriate data and figures," he said.</p><p>He also questioned how house-listing would be conducted in conflict-affected areas.</p>.Census 2027: Counting on credible data.<p>"There are claims of houses being completely destroyed during the ethnic conflict in Moreh, Churachandpur and other areas. How will house listings be conducted at such places as part of the Census exercise?" Singh said.</p><p>Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh had recently said the state government is making efforts to ensure a free and fair Census.</p><p>His statement came amid rising public demands to delay the exercise until the National Register of Citizens (NRC) or a similar mechanism to identify illegal immigrants is implemented.</p><p>The state government had earlier announced that house-listing operations for the Census of India 2027 would be conducted between September 1 and 30, with an option for self-enumeration from August 17 to 31.</p>