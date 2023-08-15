Defying militant's diktat, Hindi movie screened in public after 25 years in strife-torn Manipur

Those who attended the function sang the national song before the film was screened.

Revolutionary People's Front, a Meitei militant group, in 2000 had issued a ban on screening of Hindi movies across Manipur to prevent "harmful impact on the language and culture" of the ethnic communities.

Students' leaders said Shahrukh Khan starrer 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' was the last movie which was screened in cinema halls in 1998.

Militant groups in Manipur, mostly Meiteis, issued a boycott call to the Independence Day and called a "general strike." Although, most parts of Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley remained shut and the Independence Day was not celebrated by all, many in the Kuki-dominated hills hoisted the tricolor in order to register their defiance to the boycott call given by the Meitei insurgent groups.

Hmar, a tribal community, shares ethnic ties with the Kukis in Manipur. The Hmars have also provided support to the demand for a "separate administration" for the Kuki-Zomi communities in Manipur, which intensified after the clashes in Manipur.

The students' association said they decided to screen the Hindi movie in order to show their defiance to the boycott call given by the Meitei insurgent group.

"This was done to declare our freedom from the anti-national terror groups who have announced a boycott of Independence Day and also freedom from the clutches of pro-Meitei Chief Minister N Biren Singh under who watch the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar-Mizo tribals have been mercilessly raped murdered and rendered homeless," the Hmar students' body said.

More than 150 people have been killed and 60,000 others have been displaced due to clashes between sections of the Meitei and Kukis in Manipur since May 3. The clashes have further deepened the distrust between the two communities.