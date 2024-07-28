Did Manipur CM meet PM separately also to discuss situation in his state, asks Congress

New Delhi: The Congress Sunday said the people of Manipur are asking whether Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who attended two meetings chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here the day before, also met him one-on-one to discuss the situation in the violence-hit state and invite him there.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Manipur chief minister attends the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi on Saturday presided over by "the self-anointed non-biological PM".