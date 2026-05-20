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Disarming people with firearms across Manipur is of urgent need: CM Y Khemchand Singh

Singh made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation of Tangkhul Naga community from Sinakeithei Village in Ukhrul district
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 09:55 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 09:55 IST
India NewsManipurYumnam Khemchand Singh

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