Doctored audio clip of CM being circulated on social media to derail peace process: Manipur government

It claimed that the "law and order situation has improved in the last 3 to 4 months with relentless efforts of state and central governments with no large scale confrontation except for some low scale sporadic incidents." The statement said that "incidents of shelling of rockets and bombs in fringe areas like Kangvai, areas bordering Bishnupur, Imphal East, Jiribam and Moreh have been reported from time to time and state police and security agencies have taken steps to book the culprits and deter them. Many FIRs have been registered and investigations are going on through agencies like NIA. Security agencies have been able to control such incidents to a great extent."