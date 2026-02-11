<p>Imphal: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manipur">Manipur</a> Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho on Tuesday said efforts were underway to identify those involved in the violence at Litan in Ukhrul district.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme, Dikho said all stakeholders were working together to find a solution.</p>.<p>"The chief minister, the government, security forces, civil society groups and other stakeholders are involved in bringing a solution. We are trying to meet everyone and make them understand. There are positive signs," he said.</p>.<p>"Immediately, we may not be able to resolve everything due to the situation, but hopefully things will improve soon," he added.</p>.Firing, arson forces suspension of mobile and broadband internet in 3 districts of Manipur for five days.<p>The Naga People's Front leader said the authorities are yet to identify those behind the violence, but efforts are on to do so.</p>.<p>"Earlier, there was some confusion following the immediate firing and burning of houses. Now the situation is much clearer," he said.</p>.<p>Dikho said the government is making all efforts to resolve the issue and that the situation is gradually cooling down.</p>.<p>"We hope everyone will cooperate," he added.</p>.Manipur violence | Houses torched, shots fired in Ukhrul, internet services suspended.<p>Meanwhile, the state government has extended the internet suspension in the Lhungtin sub-division of Kangpokpi district and Phungyar sub-division of Kamjong district for five days, with immediate effect.</p>.<p>In a statement, the Home Department said the decision was taken as there is apprehension that anti-social elements may use social media to circulate images, posts and videos that could incite public passions and have serious repercussions on the law and order situation in the state.</p>