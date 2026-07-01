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Explained | Why Manipur's Valley-based groups demand a NRC before Census 2027

In a memorandum submitted to Bhalla, the 14 organisations stated that a NRC is a must to identify the 'illegal migrants'.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 15:52 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 15:52 IST
India NewskukimeiteiManipurNRCAjay Kumar BhallaNaga

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