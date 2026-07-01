Explained | Why Manipur's Valley-based groups demand a NRC before Census 2027

<p>Guwahati: Amid efforts to end the ongoing Meitei-Kuki and Kuki-Naga conflict in Manipur, at least 14 civil society organisations from the Meitei-dominated Valley on Wednesday met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla demanding a National Register of Citizens (NRC) before carrying out the Census 2027.</p><p>The organisations have also decided to visit New Delhi on July 5 to meet the Union Home Secretary, Registrar General of India and the High Level Committee Demographic Changes, to press for the demand. </p><p>They told Bhalla that a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nrc">NRC</a> is necessary in finding a permanent solution to the ongoing conflict that has roiled the state since May 2023. </p><p><strong>Why NRC?</strong> </p><p>In a memorandum submitted to Bhalla, the 14 organisations stated that a NRC is a must to identify the "illegal migrants," who had migrated to Manipur from neighbouring Bangladesh, Myanmar and Mizoram and have "posed a threat" to the state's "original inhabitants."</p>.'No NRC, no Census' chorus grows in Manipur's Meitei-dominated valley for deportation of 'foreigners'.<p>They claimed that Meiteis, Tangkhuls (a Naga tribe), Kabuis, Liangmeis, Inpuis, Zemes, Ronmeis, Mao, Maram, Poumai Naga communities are "original inhabitants" of Manipur. </p><p>But a section from Sylhet in Bangladesh had migrated to the state since 1606 and settled by marrying Manipur women. The community is called "Meitei Pangals or Muslim Meiteis". </p><p>The organisations stated that Census data in 1881 found the population of the Meitei Pangals to be 4,881 but this increased to 2,39,836, with an "unexpected" growth rate of 4814 percent in the past 130 years. "However, the population of the Meiteis during this period increased by 880 per cent and the original tribes together increased by 897 per cent," they said. </p><p>"So, the state is facing an illegal migration problem from the present Bangladesh like in West Bengal, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya." </p><p>The organisations also pointed out that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manipur">Manipur</a> had also witnessed migration from Burma (Myanmar), Bangladesh and Mizoram into its hills along with the original tribes since the 15th Century. </p><p>"The total population in the hills was recorded at 25, 384 in the 1881 Census, which jumped to 54,9599 in 2011 with 2065 percent growth rate, which was more than half each of the Meiteis and other original tribes," it said. </p>.Worry, anger grows in Manipur as conflict expands.<p>"So, for most of the original inhabitants, it became a headache as to how to protect their ancestral land from the illegal infiltrators and how to keep their socio-cultural environment intact. This is the present demographic scenario of Manipur," the organisations said in the memorandum. </p><p>They demand that those who fail to establish a link between NRC 1951 and NRC 2027 or the "family tree" be declared "non-citizens of Manipur." Their status will be decided as per the decisions of the Government of India, Government of Manipur and 14 civil society organisations of Kangleipak (Manipur), jointly.</p><p>The organisations representing the Meiteis claim that a NRC is necessary to "detect and deport" the illegal migrants, who had settled after 1951 in order to address the concerns of the "original inhabitants," which often lead to conflict like the one Manipur has been witnessing since 2023. </p><p>Kuki organisations, however, reject such claims and state that by demanding a NRC, the Meiteis have been trying to label all Kukis as "illegal migrants." </p><p>Nagas, on the other hand, also have a claim over the Naga-dominated districts such as Ukhurl, Senapati, Tamenglong, Chandel, Kamjong and few others saying those are part of "Nagalim or Greater Nagaland." Nagas and Kukis are Scheduled Tribes in Manipur. </p>