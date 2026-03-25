<p>Imphal: An explosion has occurred near the gate of the Manipur Congress' labour department chairman Toijam Lokendro's residence in Imphal East district, but no one was injured in the incident, officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>According to officials, the incident occurred at Kongpal Ningthoubung in Imphal East district around 10:30 pm on Tuesday, but no organisation has claimed responsibility for the blast.</p>.<p>On Wednesday morning, police and forensic officials conducted an investigation at the blast site.</p>.Manipur CM writes to Centre, seeks Imphal-Guwahati route under RCS scheme.<p>Manipur's Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra has strongly condemned the explosion at Lokendro's residence, saying the incident at such a high-security zone raises questions about the law-and-order situation in Imphal.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Keisham said, "I strongly condemn the bomb threat and explosion... at the residence of our Congress leader and Chairman, Labour Department, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, Toijam Lokendro Singh." "This shocking incident in a civilian area within a high-security zone raises serious questions about the law and order situation in Imphal," the Wangkhem legislator said.</p>.<p>He demanded that those behind the incident be immediately arrested. The government should ensure the safety and security of both public leaders and civilians without delay, he added.</p>