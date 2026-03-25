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Explosion near gate of Congress leader's house in Manipur's Imphal East; no one injured

Police and forensic officials conducted an investigation at the blast site.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 10:49 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 10:49 IST
India NewsManipurCongressimphal

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