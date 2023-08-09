Fabricated attempts to malign image: Army on case against Assam Rifles in Manipur

The FIR lodged at Phougakchao police station, officer-in-charge, N Devdas Singh alleged that nine Assam Rilfes had blocked a police team on the Kwakta and Pholjang Road by keeping their Casper vehicles at around 6.3 am on August 5. The police team had gone there based on information that Kuki militants were taking shelter in Ward number 8 of Kwakta, between Kwakta and Pholjang Road. Police suspects that Kuki insurgents were involved in the killings of the three Meitei men.