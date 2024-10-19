Fire breaks out at school in Manipur's Jiribam, none injured

<p>Imphal: Fire broke out at a private school in Manipur's Jiribam school, destroying properties worth lakhs of rupees, police said.</p>.<p>The incident happened at Blooming Flower Children Foundation School in Kalimnagar Part 2 area on Friday, they said.</p>.Fresh violence in Manipur as militants attack village in Jiribam district.<p>No one was injured in the blaze, which was brought under control by the fire services, police said.</p>.<p>As per preliminary estimates, the fire destroyed properties worth lakhs of rupees, they said.</p>.<p>The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they added.</p>.<p>An investigation is under way, police said.</p>