Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Fire breaks out at school in Manipur's Jiribam, none injured

The incident happened at Blooming Flower Children Foundation School in Kalimnagar Part 2 area on Friday.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 06:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 06:25 IST
India NewsManipurFire

Follow us on :

Follow Us