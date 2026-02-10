<p>Guwahati: Fresh firing and arson allegedly by miscreants from Naga and Kuki communities kept Manipur's Ukhrul district volatile on Tuesday, forcing the government to temporarily suspend mobile and broadband internet for five days.</p><p>The internet was suspended in entire Ukhrul district and in Lhungtin sub-division of neighbouring Kamjong and Phungyar sub-division of Kangpokpi district. Ukhrul and Kamjong are Naga-dominated while Kukis are majority in Kangpokpi. The three districts, however, has population of Naga and Kuki communities.</p>.Manipur violence | Houses torched, shots fired in Ukhrul, internet services suspended.<p>Areas under Litan in Ukhrul remained volatile with armed persons belonging to both the communities burning more than 10 houses on Tuesday while firing from automatic weapons were also heard. Videos shared by both Naga and Kuki communities showed houses near a bridge at Litan set on fire. The firing and arson continued despite deployment of a large number of security forces including the army and paramilitary forces. More than 30 houses have been burnt down so far since the tension began on February 7 night. </p><p>There is, however, no report of casualties in the firing. But many villagers belonging to both Naga and Kuki communities fled their homes out of fear of more violence. </p>.Hope for Manipur? New CM Khemchand Singh assures security to Kukis for Imphal visit.<p>An order issued by N. Ashok Kumar, the commissioner and secretary of Manipur home department, said the internet was suspended as miscreants might use the social media to circulate images, posts and videos to incite passions of the public, which could lead to serious repercussion in law and order situation. It said volatile situation still prevailed in Ukhrul. </p><p>Sources said the internet was suspended in parts of Kamjong and Kangpokpi district fearing spread of violence.</p><p>The tension started on Saturday night when two groups belonging to Kuki and Naga communities engaged into a fight. Sources said it started with a brawl between two groups in inebriated condition.</p><p>Several organisations appealed to villagers of both the communities to prevent the fight from turning into a full blown conflict between the two communities. </p><p>Manipur government is worried about a possible Naga-Kuki fight, something which could jeopardise its efforts to end the Meitei-Kuki conflict since May 2023. Manipur had witnessed Naga-Kuki conflict in the past. </p>