First flock of Amur Falcons arrive in Manipur's Naga district, first-ever survey soon

The Forest department has decided to carry out every headcount of the Amur Falcons and satellite tagging of two raptors as part of its measures to protect the Amur Falcons. “We have engaged a prominent NGO from the state to conduct an Amur falcon census on the spots (roosting sites). They will carry out the headcount when the birds completely arrive in Tamenglong,” said a statement quoting divisional forest officer, Amandeep, on Friday.