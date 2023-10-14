First flock of Amur Falcons arrive in Manipur's Naga district, first-ever survey soon

Guwahati: The first flock of Amur Falcons, the world's longest-travelling migratory birds, reached Manipur's Naga-dominated Tamenglong district on Friday bringing many cheers among the locals.
Locally called Akhuaipuina, Amur Falcons stop only in Northeast India every Autumn during their 22,000km journey between Siberia to Africa. Forest officials in Tamenglong said a small flock of 20 to 30 raptors were seen hovering over the skies near a jungle close to Tamenglong district headquarters.
A study by the Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India (WWI) earlier said that almost the entire Amur falcon population stops only in Northeast India (in parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Assam and Meghalaya) between October and mid-November to "refuel" and build up fat reserves by eating the swarm of termites in the region following monsoon rains. They arrive in the Northeast from Siberia en route to Africa.
First ever headcount:
The Forest department has decided to carry out every headcount of the Amur Falcons and satellite tagging of two raptors as part of its measures to protect the Amur Falcons. “We have engaged a prominent NGO from the state to conduct an Amur falcon census on the spots (roosting sites). They will carry out the headcount when the birds completely arrive in Tamenglong,” said a statement quoting divisional forest officer, Amandeep, on Friday.
A large number of birds flock in many roosting sites but no survey or headcount has been done yet. "We will maintain a database for keeping eyes on the winged visitors and for their protection."
The district forest officials and Rainforest Club, Tamenglong decided to engage the village volunteers for their protection. The district administration also imposed restrictions on the use of air guns to prevent hunting.
The state government in the Northeast are trying to protect the Amur Falcons as a tourist attraction and is taking measures to prevent hunting.
Troubled times:
The birds arrived at a time when Manipur has been witnessing serious violence since May in its Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley and the Kuki-dominated hills. Naga-dominated hills like Tamenglong, however, have remained untouched by the violence. Over 175 people have been killed and 60,000 others have been displaced in clashes between the Meiteis and the Kukis.