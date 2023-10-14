Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

First flock of Amur Falcons arrive in Manipur's Naga district, first ever survey soon

Forest department has decided to carry out first ever headcount of the Amur Falcons and satellite tagging of two raptors as part of its measures to protect the Amur Falcons.
Last Updated 14 October 2023, 02:15 IST

Follow Us

Guwahati: The first flock of Amur Falcons, world's longest travelling migratory birds, reached Manipur's Naga-dominated Tamenglong district on Friday bringing much cheers among the locals.

Locally called Akhuaipuina, Amur Falcons stop only in Northeast India every Autumn during their 22,000km journey between Siberia to Africa. Forest officials in Tamenglong said a small flock of 20 to 30 raptors were seen hovering over the skies near a jungle close to Tamenglong district headquarters.

A study by the Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India (WWI) earlier said that almost the entire Amur falcon population stops only in the Northeast India (in parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Assam and Meghalaya) between October and mid-November to "refuel" and build up fat reserves by eating the swarm of termites in the region following monsoon rains. They arrives in the Northeast from Siberia en-route to Africa.

Troubled times:

The birds arrived at a time Manipur has been witnessing serious violence since May in its Meitei dominated Imphal Valley and the Kuki-dominated hills. Naga-dominated hills like Tamenglong, however, has remained untouched by the violence. Over 175 people have been killed and 60,000 others have been displaced in clashes between the Meiteis and the Kukis.

First ever headcount:

Forest department has decided to carry out first ever headcount of the Amur Falcons and satellite tagging of two raptors as part of its measures to protect the Amur Falcons. “We have engaged an prominent NGO from the state for conducting Amur falcon census on the spots (roosting sites). They will carry out the head count when the birds completely arrive in Tamenglong,” said a statement quoting divisional forest officer, Amandeep, on Friday.

Large number of birds flocks in many roosting sites but no survey or headcount has been done yet. "We will maintain a database for keeping eyes on the winged visitors and for their protection."

The district forest officials and Rainforest Club, Tamenglong decided to engage the village volunteers for their protection. The district administration also imposed restriction on use of air guns to prevent hunting.

The state government in the Northeast are trying to project the Amur Falcons as a tourist attraction and are taking measures to prevent hunting.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 October 2023, 02:15 IST)
India NewsManipur

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT