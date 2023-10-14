First flock of Amur Falcons arrive in Manipur's Naga district, first ever survey soon

Troubled times:

The birds arrived at a time Manipur has been witnessing serious violence since May in its Meitei dominated Imphal Valley and the Kuki-dominated hills. Naga-dominated hills like Tamenglong, however, has remained untouched by the violence. Over 175 people have been killed and 60,000 others have been displaced in clashes between the Meiteis and the Kukis.

First ever headcount:

Forest department has decided to carry out first ever headcount of the Amur Falcons and satellite tagging of two raptors as part of its measures to protect the Amur Falcons. “We have engaged an prominent NGO from the state for conducting Amur falcon census on the spots (roosting sites). They will carry out the head count when the birds completely arrive in Tamenglong,” said a statement quoting divisional forest officer, Amandeep, on Friday.

Large number of birds flocks in many roosting sites but no survey or headcount has been done yet. "We will maintain a database for keeping eyes on the winged visitors and for their protection."

The district forest officials and Rainforest Club, Tamenglong decided to engage the village volunteers for their protection. The district administration also imposed restriction on use of air guns to prevent hunting.

The state government in the Northeast are trying to project the Amur Falcons as a tourist attraction and are taking measures to prevent hunting.