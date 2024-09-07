Five killed in fresh violence in Manipur's Jiribam, 3 bunkers of militants destroyed in Churachandpur

Imphal/Kolkata: Five people were killed in fresh violence in Manipur's Jiribam district on Saturday, police said.

Security forces, on the other hand, destroyed three bunkers of militants in Churachandpur district on Friday after the insurgents launched rocket attacks in adjoining Bishnupur that killed one person and injured six others.

On Saturday, one person was shot dead in his sleep while four others were killed in subsequent exchange of fire between people of two warring communities in Jiribam district, a police officer said.

Militants entered the house of the person who lived alone at an isolated location around 5 km from the district administration headquarters and shot him dead in his sleep, he said.

After the killing, a heavy exchange of fire took place between people of the warring communities in the hills around 7 km from the district administration headquarters, leading to the deaths of four armed persons, including three hills-based militants, the officer said.

Earlier this week, fresh arson took place in Jiribam district after suspected 'village volunteers' burnt down an abandoned three-room house of a retired police officer at Jakuradhor in Borobekra police station area.