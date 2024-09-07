Home
Five killed in fresh violence in Manipur's Jiribam

A police officer said that the militants entered the house of the person who lived alone in an isolated location around 5 km from the district headquarters and shot him dead in his sleep.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 September 2024, 06:50 IST

Imphal/Kolkata: Five people were killed in fresh violence in Manipur's Jiribam district on Saturday morning, police said.

One person was shot dead in his sleep while four-armed people were killed in subsequent exchange of fire, a police officer said.

Militants entered the house of the person who lived alone in an isolated location around 5 km from the district headquarters and shot him dead in his sleep, he said.

After the killing, a heavy exchange of fire broke out between armed men of the warring communities in the hills around 7 km from the district headquarters, leading to the deaths of four armed persons, including three hills-based militants, the officer said.

Further details are awaited.

Published 07 September 2024, 06:50 IST
