<p>Guwahati: Home Minister Amit Shah has directed Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh and his two deputies to prioritise rehabilitation of the displaced persons even as a solution to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Meitei-Kuki conflict</a> has still remained elusive. </p><p>The directive was given on Sunday evening, when Singh along with two deputy CMs -- Nemcha Kipgen and Lossi Dikho, met Shah in New Delhi and discussed about the steps taken by the new government since February 4, when it took charge.</p>.'Let's forget the nightmares': New Manipur CM tells displaced Meitei-Hmar inmates in first visit since 2023.<p>"Shah assured the three Manipuri leaders all possible help from the central government to bring peace and normalcy in the state. The Union Home Minister further assured the chief minister that all necessary help will be provided by the Centre for the overall development and progress of Manipur," said a statement issued by the CM's office.</p><p>Singh briefed the Home Minister that he has taken several steps to reach out to both the Meitei and the Kuki communities for restoration of peace and for rehabilitation of the displaced persons.</p><p><strong>Reach out efforts</strong></p><p>After nearly a year of President's Rule, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur/yumnam-khemchand-singh-sworn-in-as-manipur-cm-governor-bhalla-administers-oath-3886319">Centre on February 4 appointed Singh</a>, a Meitei, as the new CM and Kipgen, a Kuki and Dikho, a Naga, as two deputy CMs. This was part of the Centre's move to restore peace by reaching out to the communities. But efforts to convince the Kukis have not yet fructified with the Kuki groups remaining firm on their demand for a Union Territory comprising the Kuki-inhabited areas.</p>.A renewed peace test in Manipur.<p>Singh visited the relief camps of Meiteis and Hmar communities in Jiribam district recently but could not visit those in Kuki-dominated districts like Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal, mainly due to objections by the Kuki organisations. On February 19, he virtually interacted with the displaced Kuki persons in Churachandpur, from Imphal.</p><p>On Monday, Singh and his two deputies met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president Nitin Nabin. Sitharaman assured Singh about financial assistance for rehabilitation of the displaced persons.</p><p>More than 260 people died and over 60,000 others were displaced due to the Meitei-Kuki conflict since May 3, 2023. </p>