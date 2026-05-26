<p>Guwahati: Security forces in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manipur">Manipur</a> arrested four Kuki men for their alleged involvement in the abduction of six Nagas, who have remained traceless since May 13, while the Kuki organisations on Tuesday questioned why no action has been taken related to killing of three Church leaders and abduction of 14 Kukis on the same day.</p>.<p>Manipur police said the four were arrested by a joint team of police, CRPF and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam Rifles</a> from an area between P. Molding and Leilon Veiphei in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district on Monday.</p>.<p>The four, Thangkhomang Khongsai (51), Seikholet Khongsai (40), Lunminthang Dimngel and Kamgoulal Khongsai (30), are suspected to be active cadres of armed village volunteer groups in Kangpokpi and are suspected to have been involved in anti-social activities such as extortion, criminal intimidation and possession of arms and ammunitions, police said.</p>.<p>"The role of apprehended individuals in the abduction of six individuals is suspected and will be ascertained during the course of investigation," police said in a statement.</p> <p>The arrests came days after the state government handed over the case related to the abduction of the Nagas as well as killing of three church leaders belonging to Thadou community to the NIA. The arrests came amid strong protest and highway blockade by the Naga organisations. Kuki organisations said at least 14 Kukis were also abducted by the Nagas and have still remained traceless. </p>.Manipur hostage standoff: Nagas announce blockade, Kukis extend 'shutdown' as 20 victims remain untraced .<p><strong>Questions by Kukis: </strong></p><p>Kuki Inpi Manipur on Tuesday evening complained that even as extensive combing operations and investigations was being conducted in Kuki-Zo areas, sincere efforts were lacking to investigate the brutal killing of three Kuki-Zo church leaders on May 13 and in the search for 14 Kuki men, who had been abducted on the same day. </p>.<p>"It is deeply appalling that while the perpetrators involved in the barbaric killings of the Kuki-Zo Church leaders continue to remain at large, the arrest of four Kuki-Zo individuals on questionable grounds will inevitably be perceived by our people as a gross violation of our rights and a grave injustice against the Kuki-Zo community.</p>.<p>Kuki Inpi Manipur firmly asserts that the rule of law must be applied equally to all citizens, irrespective of community, ethnicity, or political considerations," Kuki Inpi Manipur said in a statement. Kuki Inpi Manipur on Monday announced "indefinite shutdown" in Kuki-dominated areas in view of the action by the security forces and fears of possible conflict with the Naga communities.</p>.<p>Kuki Zo Council, on the other hand, appealed for peace and called for dialogue with the Naga communities to end the tension. </p>