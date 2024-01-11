Four Meitei villagers killed by armed Kuki men in Manipur; hunt on for killers

Although Manipur police are yet to officially confirm about the fresh killings on Wednesday, sources said three bodies were recovered on Thursday from the area. Some Kuki organisations claimed that those who were killed were "armed Meitei miscreants," who had "intruded into" Churachandpur to attack the Kuki villagers.

Sources in Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley, however, rejected the claim and said that the victims were displaced persons, who had gone into the area in order to collect wood. The place where the incident happened is situated along the "buffer zone" created by the central security forces to separate the Meitei-dominated valley and the Kuki-dominated hills, in order to prevent further escalation of the violence. A search was under way by the security forces to nab the killers, a source said.

Manipur has remained on the boil since May last year due to the clashes between the Meiteis and the Kuki tribes. Nearly 200 people have been killed and another 60,000 others have been displaced due to the conflict.