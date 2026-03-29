<p>Guwahati: Four cadres of a faction of the Naga insurgent group, NSCN, were gunned down allegedly by a rival faction in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manipur">Manipur's</a> Kamjong district, triggering tension in neighbouring Ukhrul district.</p>.<p>Six cadres of NSCN (Eastern Flank faction) were allegedly stopped by the rival faction members at Hongbei village at around 9 pm on Saturday, and four were shot down. Two managed to flee, police sources said.</p>.<p>Hours later on Sunday, the NSCN issued a statement clarifying that no "order" was issued to carry out the attack, while suspecting it to be a fratricidal fight.</p>.<p>This, however, did not diffuse the tension that gripped parts of Ukhrul, dominated by the Tangkhul Naga tribe, on Sunday. A mob torched an office of NSCN in Ukhrul town, alleging involvement of the group in the Saturday night ambush.</p>.TMC counters Shah's 'chargesheet' with similar document; seeks answer for Manipur violence.<p><strong>Manipur CM appeal:</strong></p><p>Terming the situation in Ukhrul tense, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday appealed to the Tangkhul community members to diffuse the tension and help the state in maintaining law and order.</p>.<p>“The violence cannot bring any solution, and I appeal to all to shun any forms of violence. The government has taken the development seriously, and the law should take its own course," CM said in a statement on Sunday evening.</p>.<p>The incident took place amid <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kuki">Kuki</a>-Naga tension in Ukhrul and amid efforts to end the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/meitei">Meitei</a>-Kuki conflict in the state since May 2023.</p>