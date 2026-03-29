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Four NSCN cadres killed in ambush by rival faction in Manipur, mob attack in Ukhrul

The incident took place amid Kuki-Naga tension in Ukhrul and amid efforts to end the Meitei-Kuki conflict in the state since May 2023.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 17:12 IST
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Forces in Manipur.

Forces in Manipur. 

Credit: Manipur Police

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Published 29 March 2026, 17:12 IST
India NewsManipurViolenceMobGunfight

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