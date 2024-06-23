Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Fresh gunfight in Manipur, none injured

The incident took place after some armed persons opened fire towards Thamnapokpi and Lamlai areas in Imphal East district from hilltop positions in adjoining Kangpokpi district around 10:30 pm on Saturday.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 June 2024, 06:45 IST
Last Updated : 23 June 2024, 06:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Imphal: A fresh gunfight broke out between armed men belonging to two warring communities in Manipur, police said.

The incident took place after some armed persons opened fire towards Thamnapokpi and Lamlai areas in Imphal East district from hilltop positions in adjoining Kangpokpi district around 10:30 pm on Saturday, a police officer said.

Local village volunteers returned fire and security forces rushed to the area to bring the situation under control, he said.

The gunfight stopped after an hour and no casualties were reported, the officer said.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kukis since May last year.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 June 2024, 06:45 IST
India NewsManipur

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT