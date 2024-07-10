Fresh tension in Manipur's Kuki-dominated district after firing, arrest of three suspected insurgents

Guwahati: Fresh tension prevailed in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district of conflict-hit Manipur on Tuesday following firing between security forces and Kuki armed persons and subsequent arrest of three of them.
Hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the office of SP of Kangpokpi demanding release of three "village volunteers" who were arrested by the security forces in L Hengjol village under New Keithelmanbi police station.
The operation was jointly carried out by Manipur Police and CRPF based on intelligence inputs from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Manipur police said in a social media post on Tuesday evening.
Police said three persons, identified as Thangjoel Haokip alias Thangboi, Jangjoulen Khongsai alias Goulen and Jangminlun Singson alias Franky are members of an underground organisation. "The arrested persons are suspected to be involved in various criminal incidents of the recent past. The arrested persons and seized arms and ammunition have been handed over to NIA for necessary legal action," said the post. "Security forces exercised maximum restraint in the conduct of the operation and acted in self-defence when they were fired upon by the armed militants and obstructed by the civilians."
Two AK series rifles, one MK-3 rifle, one SBBL and 1,382 rounds of assorted ammunition were recovered during the operation, police said.
Kuki groups like Kuki Inpi and Committee on Tribal Unity claimed that the three were "village volunteers" who were engaged to defend the Kuki villages against attack from Meitei armed persons and Manipur police and are not members of any insurgent group as claimed by the police. The two organizations announced a 12-hour "shutdown" on Tuesday to register their protest against the arrest of the three persons.
More than 200 people have died in clashes between the majority Meitei and Kuki tribes in Manipur since May last year. The situation has remained tense despite efforts by the security forces and the government to end the conflict.
