Giving permission to Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra under 'active consideration': Manipur CM

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati earlier in the day, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that his party is yet to receive permission for the programme, with the Manipur government informing it that the application has been sent to the Centre for 'approval' The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' would traverse 6,713 km in buses and on foot. It will cover 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 assembly segments in 66 days. After commencing from Imphal on January 14, it will culminate on March 20 in Mumbai.