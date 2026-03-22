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Good beginning, talks to proceed: Manipur CM on meeting with Kuki Zo Council delegation

'The talks will proceed,' the chief minister said.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 09:43 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 09:43 IST
India NewskukiManipur

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