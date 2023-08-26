'Having a session for a day is not in public interest': Manipur Congress on upcoming assembly session

Speaking to reporters at the Congress Bhavan here, Okram said, "I attended the meeting of the business advisory committee (BAC) today (Saturday) and learnt that the session will be just for a day. Since it is a constitutional obligation to hold a session before September 2, Tuesday’s session has been called.'

"The agenda is going to be obituary references," Okram said, adding, "In my experience, on a day when obituary references are taken up, no other business is discussed."

Members of the BAC held a meeting to discuss the time allocation of business for the one-day session.