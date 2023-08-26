Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

'Having a session for a day is not in public interest': Manipur Congress on upcoming assembly session

"The one-day session by the government is to avoid a constitutional crisis,” Congress leader Okram said, adding, "Having a session for a day is not in public interest."
Last Updated 26 August 2023, 15:00 IST

Follow Us

Former Manipur chief minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Saturday said the upcoming assembly session on August 29 is just an eyewash and not in public interest.

Speaking to reporters at the Congress Bhavan here, Okram said, "I attended the meeting of the business advisory committee (BAC) today (Saturday) and learnt that the session will be just for a day. Since it is a constitutional obligation to hold a session before September 2, Tuesday’s session has been called.'

"The agenda is going to be obituary references," Okram said, adding, "In my experience, on a day when obituary references are taken up, no other business is discussed."

Members of the BAC held a meeting to discuss the time allocation of business for the one-day session.

"As a member of the committee, I suggested that the session be held at least for five days to discuss the unprecedented situation in the state. The opposition has just four or five members. We are not here to criticise the government, but discuss issues of public interest," Okram added.

"The one-day session by the government is to avoid a constitutional crisis,” Okram said, adding, "Having a session for a day is not in public interest."

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 August 2023, 15:00 IST)
India NewsManipurCongressOkram Ibobi Singh

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT