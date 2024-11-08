Hmar woman allegedly shot and burnt to death in Manipur; Kuki groups claim Meiteis involved
Official sources said the charred body of the woman, a school teacher, Zosangkim, was recovered by local organisations after a gunfight and burning of several houses by unidentified persons. Hmars are ethnically linked to the Kuki-Zo communities.
Reports coming in that Arambai Tenggol and other #Meitei Terrorists have once again attacked and burnt several Hmar Kuki-Zo houses. One Hmar lady named Sangkim w/o Ngurthansang reportedly shot & injured.