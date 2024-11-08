Home
Hmar woman allegedly shot and burnt to death in Manipur; Kuki groups claim Meiteis involved

Official sources said the charred body of the woman, a school teacher, Zosangkim, was recovered by local organisations after a gunfight and burning of several houses by unidentified persons. Hmars are ethnically linked to the Kuki-Zo communities.
Sumir Karmakar
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 12:15 IST

Published 08 November 2024, 12:15 IST
India NewsmeiteiManipurKukis

