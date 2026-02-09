Menu
Hope for Manipur? New CM Khemchand Singh assures security to Kukis for Imphal visit

Kuki-Zo Council on Sunday appealed all Kukis not to accept postings in Meitei areas.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 17:22 IST
Published 09 February 2026, 17:22 IST
India NewsmeiteiManipurKukis

