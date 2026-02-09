<p>Guwahati: In what was seen as a significant step for restoration of peace in strife-torn Manipur, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur/yumnam-khemchand-singh-sworn-in-as-manipur-cm-governor-bhalla-administers-oath-3886319">new Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh</a> on Monday assured that his government would take responsibility for the safety of the Kuki-Zo communities during visits to Imphal, including for treatment.</p><p>The CM said this while flagging off a project for strengthening a stretch of pavements (Imphal- Kakching Lamkhai section), at the Langthabal Lep Makha Leikai, Imphal West district. </p>.Prohibitory order in Manipur's Naga village after group fight, arson.<p>Khemchand, who took charge on February 4, made the assurance a day after he met a Kuki MLA, Vungzagin Valte, and facilitated his airlifting from Imphal to New Delhi. </p><p>Valte, a senior MLA, was critically injured allegedly by Meiteis at Imphal on May 3 in 2023, when the Meitei-Kuki conflict had erupted. </p><p>Khemchand had send an ambulance with life support facilities from Imphal to Kuki-dominated Churachandpur to bring Valte after his condition deteriorated. Valte was brought to Imphal airport by a helicopter, from where he was taken to New Delhi. Khemchand met Valte and his family members at the airport. </p>.Thousands rally to protest against participation of Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs in Manipur govt formation.<p>Khemchand's assurance came apparently in response to an appeal by Kuki Zo Council (KZC) to all Kukis to deny posting in Meitei-dominated areas. The council, which is engaged in talks with the government, stated that the Meitei-Kuki conflict did not end as no political solution was reached yet. Kuki groups demand a Union Territory comprising Kuki-dominated areas for ending the conflict. KZC said the new government might issue directive or transfer employees to Meitei-dominated areas. </p><p>Since the conflict started, the Meiteis and the Kukis have avoided visiting each other's areas fearing attack. </p>