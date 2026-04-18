<p>Guwahati: Tension for Yumnam Khemchand Singh-led government in conflict-torn Manipur increased when two Nagas were killed in an ambush in Ukhrul district on Saturday, a day after the Chief Minister made his "peace mission" tour to the Naga-dominated district.</p><p>The two, belonging to Tangkhul Naga community, died after a passenger vehicle on the Imphal-Ukhrul Road was ambushed by suspected Kuki militants near TM Kasom village. Two persons died on the spot while a few others received injuries. </p>.Law and order remains sensitive but under control: Manipur CM.<p>During his visit to Ukhrul on Friday, Singh asked the Deputy Commissioner, Ukhrul to take extra steps to ensure safety of passengers on the stretch of NH-202 passing through Ukhrul in view of the tension involving the Nagas and the Kukis since last month. </p>.<p>Ukhrul wing of the Tangkhul Naga Long, a body of Tangkhul Nagas, said the deceased were identified as Chinaoshang Shokwungnao, son of Ruichumhao Shokwungnao, a retired army personnel and Yaruingam Vashum. Condemning the attack a day after the CM's visit, the group demanded the government to launch a crackdown against Kuki insurgents in Ukhrul district. </p><p><strong>Total shutdown:</strong></p><p>The attack took place on a day Meira Paibis, the influential women organisation of the Meiteis, announced a five-day "total shutdown" across Manipur as part of protest against the killing of two children at Tronglaobi village in Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district on April 7. Groups representing the Meira Paibis alleged that the new government as well as the central forces failed to protect the civilians. Meira Paibis have been leading a massive agitation in the Valley since the two children of a BSF jawan were killed. </p><p>Police arrested three cadres of United Kuki National Army, a Kuki armed group, for their alleged involvement. But UKNA denied the allegation. The NIA is conducting investigation into the attack. </p><p><strong>Kukis deny allegation: </strong></p><p>Even as Kukis were suspected to be behind the two attacks in Bishnupur and Ukhrul, Kuki Zo Council (KZC) on Saturday issued a statement denying allegation of involvement of the Kuki Zo groups. "Based on ground level understanding, the incident appears to be linked to prevailing tensions among certain factional groups, rather than the handiwork of the Kuki-Zo groups. It is regrettable that without proper verification or credible evidence, the blame is hastily attributed on the Kuki-Zo community," the KZC said. The council has been engaged in talks with the Centre and also held a meeting with the CM in Guwahati, Assam, recently. The meeting, however, concluded without any decision regarding finding a solution to the Meitei-Kuki conflict that has kept Manipur on the boil since May 2023. </p>