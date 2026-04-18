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Hours after CM Khemchand's 'peace mission' tour, two Nagas killed in Manipur's Ukhrul district

Kuki groups suspected but Kuki Zo Council denied the allegation, Meira Paibis declare state-wide five-day "total shutdown".
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 13:22 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 13:22 IST
India NewsManipurNagas

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