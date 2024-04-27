Hours after polling, 2 CRPF men killed, 2 other injured in attack Bishnupur attack

Guwahati: Hours after the Lok Sabha polls were concluded in conflict-hit Manipur, two CRPF personnel were killed, and two others were injured after their camp came under an attack in the "buffer zone" in Bishnupur district at around 12.30am on Saturday.

According to police, unidentified miscreants launched an attack on a police and Indian Reserve Battalion camp at Narenseina village following which an explosion took place in a CRPF camp injuring of four CRPF personnel.

Two of the injured, a sub-inspector and a head constable, succumbed to their injuries.

Bishnupur is a Meitei-dominated district and shares its boundary with the Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district.

Although police said that those who are involved in the attack were yet to be identified, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), a forum of Kuki organisations in Churachandpur, rejected reports alleging involvement of Kuki armed people in the attack.