Indo-Myanmar border fencing work in Manipur paused due to presence of bombs, 9 IEDs recovered

The presence of the bombs forced the Survey of India and the construction agencies to halt fencing work, which was started amid the conflict involving the Meitei and the Kuki communities.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 15:44 IST
Published 18 February 2026, 15:44 IST
