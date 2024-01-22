Just speculations, no decision taken on resignation: Manipur CM N Biren Singh

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said talks of resignation by him, his cabinet colleagues and MLAs were "just speculations and we are not taking any decision now."

Singh’s remark comes in the wake of a ‘report’ that went viral on social media on Saturday which said 'Singh along with his cabinet colleagues of both the hills and valley and the MLAs have taken a resolution to raise demands with the central government concerning the state, while cautioning that all of them will resign unless the pressing issues are addressed'.