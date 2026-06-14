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Homeindiamanipur

Kuki group under SoO pact behind killing of Nagas, claims Manipur deputy CM

Dikho's claim came amid protest and 'indefinite' highway blockade called by Naga organisations to protest the killing of the six Nagas.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 16:14 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 16:14 IST
India NewskukiManipurNagas

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