Kuki group under SoO pact behind killing of Nagas, claims Manipur deputy CM

<p>Imphal: In a first such claim by the government, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manipur">Manipur </a>Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho on Sunday stated that an armed Kuki group, which is part of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, was involved in the abduction of six <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/naga">Naga </a>villagers on May 13 and their subsequent killings.</p><p>"I should tell this openly today that this crime was committed by a particular group, which is part of the SoO. So this is under the control of our national government. This type of crime, where persons were killed and their bodies cut in pieces can not be tolerated. So I want to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that such people under SoO should be controlled. People of Manipur wants peace and so the situation should be brought under control," Dikho, who belongs to Naga community, told reporters at Imphal, during a press conference, which was also addressed by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh. </p>.Petrol at Rs 230, LPG cylinder at Rs 5,000: Caught in Naga blockade, Kukis fear supply crisis in Manipur's Kangpokpi.<p>The Chief Minister, however, did not say anything about who was involved in the killings that have added to the tension between the Naga and the Kuki community. The case was earlier handed over to the NIA. </p><p><strong>Protest by the Nagas: </strong></p><p>Dikho's claim came amid protest and "indefinite" highway blockade called by Naga organisations to protest the killing of the six Nagas. The bodies of the six Nagas, hailing from Konsakhul village in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district, situated about 50kms North of Imphal, were recovered by the security forces on June 10, a day after the Nagas had freed 14 Kukis abducted on May 13. </p><p>Nagas cited "humanitarian ground" and appeals by church bodies and others as the reasons for their release. But killing of the Nagas added to the anger and tension in Manipur already roiled by the Meitei-Kuki conflict since May 2023. </p><p>"Our state Manipur is going through a very bad phase. Since the installation of the new government, we have been trying very hard. We need the support of the national government," Dikho said. </p><p>Dikho's claim could provide a push to the demand by the Meiteis and the Nagas for abrogation of the SoO agreement with the Kuki armed groups since 2008. </p><p>Meiteis and the Naga groups alleged that the government was not taking action against the Kuki armed groups on the pretext of the SoO pact.</p><p>Another deputy Chief Minister, Nemcha Kipgen, a Kuki, who had taken oath along with Dikho in February, was not present in the press conference as Meiteis have not yet allowed her entry into the Valley. </p><p>Nagas claimed involvement of Kuki National Front (P) group, an armed group under the SoO. But when asked by DH on Saturday, Kipgen denied the allegation. </p><p><strong>Christians being tortured</strong></p><p>Dikho also sought PM Modi's<strong> </strong>intervention<strong> </strong>alleging that religious minorities, particularly the Christians, are being "harassed, tortured and persecuted" by a religious group. "At a time PM Modi is running the country so well, there should not be any discrimination and harassment on the basis of religion." </p>