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Kuki groups hold protests in Manipur, demand release of 14 civilians

Kuki Inpi Manipur said the demonstrations were organised to protest the alleged failure of authorities to identify and bring to justice those involved in the killing of the three church leaders.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 15:21 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 15:21 IST
India NewskukiManipurProtests

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