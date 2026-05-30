Kuki groups hold protests in Manipur, demand release of 14 civilians

<p>Imphal/Churachandpur: Civil society organisations on Saturday organised protest rallies in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kuki">Kuki</a>-Zo inhabited areas of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur</a>, demanding the release of 14 community members allegedly being held hostage and justice for the three Church leaders killed in the recent ambush.</p>.<p>In Churachandpur district, the rally was held under the aegis of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), with participants raising slogans against violence and calling for immediate action against those responsible for the killings.</p>.<p>Protesters also demanded the safe release of the 14 Kuki abducted civilians.</p>.Four Kukis held in Manipur over abduction of six Nagas; Kuki groups question govt action.<p>They carried placards bearing messages such as, "How Long Will India Stay Silent", "No Citizen Should Live in Fear", and "Stop Terror and Ethnic Intimidation".</p>.<p>In a statement, Kuki Inpi Manipur said the demonstrations were organised to protest the alleged failure of authorities to identify and bring to justice those involved in the killing of the three church leaders.</p>.<p>Similar rallies were also held in Moreh town of Tengnoupal district and other Kuki-dominated areas, with participants reiterating their demands for justice, security and the release of the abducted civilians.</p>.<p>The protests remained peaceful, officials said.</p>