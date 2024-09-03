Kuki groups reject Manipur police claim about use of drones in fresh conflict

Guwahati: Kuki organisations in Manipur on Tuesday rejected the state government and police's claim that Kuki insurgents carried out explosions in Meitei inhabited areas by using drones since Sunday that claimed two lives and injured 10 others.

Kuki Inpi Manipur, an apex body of Kuki organisations and Kuki Students' Organisation, issued separate statements in which they said that it was an exchange of firing between Meitei militant groups and the state forces in one hand and Kuki-Zo "village volunteers" on Sunday at Koutruk in Imphal West district, an area that shares boundary with Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district.

"The allegation against the Kuki-Zo people is totally unfounded, with no credible evidence. Contrastingly, it is a well documented fact that Meiteis used drones. It is beyond doubt that the irresponsible statement from the home department was intended to create confusion among the people and the media in order to create a misleading narrative," Kuki Inpi information secretary, Janghaolun Haokip said.