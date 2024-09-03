Kuki groups reject Manipur police claim about use of drones in fresh conflict

Guwahati: Kuki organisations in Manipur on Tuesday rejected the state government and police's claim that Kuki insurgents carried out explosions in Meitei inhabited areas by using drones since Sunday that claimed two lives and injured 10 others.
Kuki Inpi Manipur, an apex body of Kuki organisations and Kuki Students' Organisation, issued separate statements in which they said that it was an exchange of firing between Meitei militant groups and the state forces in one hand and Kuki-Zo "village volunteers" on Sunday at Koutruk in Imphal West district, an area that shares boundary with Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district.
"The allegation against the Kuki-Zo people is totally unfounded, with no credible evidence. Contrastingly, it is a well documented fact that Meiteis used drones. It is beyond doubt that the irresponsible statement from the home department was intended to create confusion among the people and the media in order to create a misleading narrative," Kuki Inpi information secretary, Janghaolun Haokip said.
It said the narrative about use of drones was being created to divert attention from the audio leak involving Chief Minister N Biren Singh. "The protest against the audio leak has gained significant momentum. In the audio, the CM explicitly discussed his involvement in bombing the Kukis during the conflict between the Kuki-Zos and the Meiteis, and his efforts to protect the Meiteis," it further said.
Kuki Students' Organisation said a drone was used by the Meiteis to bomb the Kuki areas but the Kuki "village volunteers," who were patrolling the area near the "buffer zone," shot down the drone and handed it over to the security forces.
Manipur police on Sunday claimed that drones and rocket propelled grenades were used by the Kuki insurgents in which two persons died and 10 others were injured.
On Monday, police said another drone attack was carried out in Imphal West in which three civilians were injured. This triggered protests in the Meitei-dominated Valley district, where many demanded action against the Kukis. Raj Kumar Imo Singh, a BJP MLA and son-in-law of CM N Biren Singh also wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking abrogation of the suspension of operations agreement with the Kuki insurgent groups and withdrawal of central forces.
