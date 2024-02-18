Kuki groups to close government offices in Manipur district opposing suspension of constable

The ITLF on Friday served a 24-hour deadline to Deputy Commissioner S Dharun Kumar and SP Sivanand Surve to leave Churachandpur, holding them responsible for the mob violence and subsequent killing of two Kukis on Thursday evening during a protest against suspension of the constable. The mob stormed into the office of the DC and SP and set fire on them as the order to suspend the constable was not withdrawn.

The head constable, Siamlalpaul, a Kuki, was suspended by the district administration after he was allegedly found posing in photographs with armed Kuki men. But the ITLF claimed that the constable posed with "village volunteers," who defended the Kukis from constant attacks by the Meiteis and the state police force.

It also alleged that the state government did not take action against Meitei police personnel, who were often seen posing photographs with the armed Meitei groups like Arambai Tenggol.

"As previously announced, all state government offices located in the Lamka district will be closed on Monday," said the ITLF statement. The Kuki groups renamed Churachandpur as Lamka as the violence with Meiteis escalated.

The ITLF, however, said financial, medical and educational institutions would remain exempted from the shutdown.

Reacting to the "ultimatum," Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Saturday said the threats to law enforcement agencies and the government officials would be dealt sternly and the state government would not remain a "silent spectator."

Meitei organisation COCOMI said the violence carried out by the Kukis had a "hidden agenda" as they wanted to destroy the documents like voters' list to protect the "illegal Kuki migrants" from Myanmar, who were settled in Manipur.