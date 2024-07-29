Kuki insurgent groups in Manipur resolve to take 'united stand' to eliminate opium, drug menace

Guwahati: In what is seen as a significant development in conflict-hit Manipur's fight against drug menace, two separate forums of 25 insurgent groups fighting for the Kuki-Zo communities have resolved to take "united stand" to eliminate cultivation of opium, drug trafficking and drug abuse.
The United People's Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO), forums of the Kuki insurgent groups, issued a joint statement seeking co-operation from church bodies, civil society organisations, chief associations and others to end the drugs menace.
"In connection with this onerous, but noble endeavour to establish a respectable and healthy environment for our community, cooperation from church bodies, civil society organisations, chief associations and members of the public is earnestly sought. This appeal is made to establish a healthy, sound society for our today and future generations to follow," said the joint statement.
The UPF and KNO has been in Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the government since 2008. The groups initially demanded a "separate Kukiland" and engaged in several rounds of talks. They now support the demand for a "separate administration" comprising the Kuki-dominated areas in Manipur.
Significance of the development
The resolution to end the drug menace is significant given the fact that the Manipur government as well the organisations representing the majority Meitei community have alleged involvement of the Kukis in cultivation of opium and drug trafficking.
They also alleged that the Manipur government's crackdown against opium cultivation since 2018 and drugs trafficking was one of the reasons leading to the ongoing conflict between the Kukis and Meities that resulted in death of more than 200 people.
Kuki organisations, however, denied the allegations and made counter allegations about involvement of some Meitei persons in drugs trafficking.
Published 29 July 2024, 12:39 IST