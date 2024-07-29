Kuki insurgent groups in Manipur resolve to take 'united stand' to eliminate opium, drug menace

Guwahati: In what is seen as a significant development in conflict-hit Manipur's fight against drug menace, two separate forums of 25 insurgent groups fighting for the Kuki-Zo communities have resolved to take "united stand" to eliminate cultivation of opium, drug trafficking and drug abuse.

The United People's Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO), forums of the Kuki insurgent groups, issued a joint statement seeking co-operation from church bodies, civil society organisations, chief associations and others to end the drugs menace.