Kuki, Meitei church leaders urged to play active role in restoring peace in Manipur

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, activist and cyclist Philem Rohan Singh said the time has come to restore peace in the northeastern state and appealed to the churches of both communities to begin talks to “get things moving in the direction of peace.”

“The violence in Manipur is not a clash of two religions. Meitei and Kuki churches should come forward and play an active role in fostering peace in the state,” Rohan said.