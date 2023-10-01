Kuki-Meitei conflict may cause loss worth over Rs 226 crores to agriculture in Imphal Valley: Farmers' body report

As the five-month-long conflict kept Manipur's most farmers away from their fields, the state's agriculture may face loss worth over Rs. 266 crores, said a survey conducted by Loumee Shinmee Apunba Lup (LOUSAL), a farmers’ body in the state.

The survey claimed that around 9,719 hectares of paddy fields in the Imphal valley alone could be facing crop failure as farmers are afraid to go into the fields because of sporadic firing by the armed miscreants from the foothills. "It is estimated that the total income loss for the state in the agricultural sector this year could be around Rs. 226.50 crore. Of this, the highest loss will be in rice production to the tune of Rs 211.41 crores which accounts for 93.36 per cent of total agriculture and allied activities followed by livestock farming," said the report.