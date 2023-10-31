Kuki sniper attack on Manipur cops? Meitei officer shot dead near Myanmar border

Guwahati: A sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) at Moreh, a border town near India's border with Myanmar in Manipur, was shot dead allegedly by armed Kuki miscreants on Tuesday morning.

Two other policemen were also injured after armed miscreants attacked another police team which was rushed from Imphal to Moreh following the attack.

Police sources said the first incident took place at around 9.30am when Chingtham Anand Kumar, a Manipur Police Service officer was inspecting a newly constructed helipad at Moreh. Anand, who was also serving as Officer-in-charge of Moreh police station, was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries. Police suspect that a sniper was used to carry out the attack on a police team led by Anand, a Meitei.

The Manipur government convened an emergent Cabinet meeting following the incident after which it claimed that unprovoked firing by armed Kuki militants led to the killing of Kumar.

"He was killed in unprovoked firing by armed Kuki militants while he was on duty overseeing the cleaning of the grounds of Eastern Shine School for construction of a helipad, jointly by the state force and BSF. The Cabinet condemned the dastardly act in strongest terms," said an official statement.