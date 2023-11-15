Kukis hit the streets in Manipur’s Churachandpur, write to Amit Shah alleging bias in investigation by CBI, NIA

Guwahati: Thousands of Kukis took to the streets in Churachandpur in conflict-hit Manipur on Wednesday alleging biases in picking up cases by the CBI and the NIA, in which Meiteis were allegedly involved in the killings and rape of the Kukis.

The mass rally was organised by Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), a Kuki organisation. The protesters, who marched from Kawnpui Public Ground, Muolvaiphei Public Ground and Pearsomun Public Ground to Tuibuong Peace Ground near the Deputy Commissioner's Office, shouted slogans against the Manipur government and the atrocities on the Kuki-Zo tribals in the state since May.

A statement issued by ITLF alleged that the CBI and NIA were "cherry-picking" cases in order to appease the majority Meitei community at the expense of the minority Kukis. It said while the cases in which Kukis were suspects are being swiftly taken up and arrests made but the probe into similar cases where Meiteis were involved were either not taken up or investigation stalled.