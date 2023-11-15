Kukis hit the streets in Manipur’s Churachandpur, write to Amit Shah alleging bias in investigation by CBI, NIA

Guwahati: Thousands of Kukis took to the streets in Churachandpur in conflict-hit Manipur on Wednesday alleging biases in picking up cases by the CBI and the NIA, in which Meiteis were allegedly involved in the killings and rape of the Kukis.
The mass rally was organised by Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), a Kuki organisation. The protesters, who marched from Kawnpui Public Ground, Muolvaiphei Public Ground and Pearsomun Public Ground to Tuibuong Peace Ground near the Deputy Commissioner's Office, shouted slogans against the Manipur government and the atrocities on the Kuki-Zo tribals in the state since May.
A statement issued by ITLF alleged that the CBI and NIA were "cherry-picking" cases in order to appease the majority Meitei community at the expense of the minority Kukis. It said while the cases in which Kukis were suspects are being swiftly taken up and arrests made but the probe into similar cases where Meiteis were involved were either not taken up or investigation stalled.
The ITLF flagged at least 22 cases of murder and attacks in which Kukis fell victim to the hands of "Meitei-armed miscreants" but investigation and action was not taken properly. The cases included the beheading of David Thiek, a Kuki youth, rape of two Kuki women, whose video went viral on social media, and burning of a Kuki child and his mother inside an ambulance.
In a memorandum addressed to Home Minister Amit Shah, the ITLF on Wednesday said that the BJP government in Manipur adopted a partisan attitude in tackling the conflicts between the majority Meitei and the minority Kuki-Zo tribes. "Armed terror groups like the Arambai Tenggol and Meetei Leepun are seen together with Manipur commandos at various places and immediate segregation of the two is a must to prevent further untoward incident," said the memorandum.
The ITLF urged Shah to handle the ongoing conflict between the two communities with equity and recommend the CBI to probe into the cases without being biased.
More than 180 people have been killed and over 60,000 others displaced due to the conflict between the Meiteis and the Kukis since May. The sporadic incident of violence has continued despite the presence of a large number of central security forces including the army.