Kukis 'taken away' by Meitei mob remain traceless; cops arrest 'Kuki militants' in Meiteis' abduction case

Guwahati: The four Kukis, who were "taken away" by a Meitei mob in conflict-hit Manipur on Tuesday have remained traceless, while police have arrested two "Kuki insurgents" for their alleged involvement in a recent "abduction" of two Meitei teenagers.

Manipur police on Tuesday said a Mahindra Bolero vehicle carrying five Kukis—three men and two women—were stopped by a mob and four of them were "forcibly taken away" in the Kangpokpi district while one escaped. They were on their way from Churachandpur to Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district.

The fifth person, 65-year-old father of an army soldier belonging to the Kuki community, was found in seriously injured condition. Sources said he was airlifted to Guwahati in Assam but his condition remained critical.

At least nine persons, mainly Meiteis, were injured in firing between security forces and "armed miscreants" during the mob gathering. The injured included two police personnel.

Sources in police said an operation was underway in search of the four Kukis.