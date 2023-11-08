Kukis 'taken away' by Meitei mob remain traceless; cops arrest 'Kuki militants' in Meiteis' abduction case

Guwahati: The four Kukis, who were "taken away" by a Meitei mob in conflict-hit Manipur on Tuesday have remained traceless, while police have arrested two "Kuki insurgents" for their alleged involvement in a recent "abduction" of two Meitei teenagers.
Manipur police on Tuesday said a Mahindra Bolero vehicle carrying five Kukis—three men and two women—were stopped by a mob and four of them were "forcibly taken away" in the Kangpokpi district while one escaped. They were on their way from Churachandpur to Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district.
The fifth person, 65-year-old father of an army soldier belonging to the Kuki community, was found in seriously injured condition. Sources said he was airlifted to Guwahati in Assam but his condition remained critical.
At least nine persons, mainly Meiteis, were injured in firing between security forces and "armed miscreants" during the mob gathering. The injured included two police personnel.
Sources in police said an operation was underway in search of the four Kukis.
'Kuki insurgents' arrested:
Manipur police on Tuesday said they arrested two suspected cadres of Kuki Revolutionary Army (Unification) or KRA(U), a Kuki insurgent group, for their alleged involvement in the abduction of two Meitei teenagers on November 5.
The KRA(U), however, issued a statement rejecting the allegations about the involvement of its members in the case and said that the charges were "intentional" and intended to "malign" its image.
Police said the duo were remanded to police custody as they are "highly suspected to be involved in the crime." Combing operations are underway to arrest some others who are also involved in the abduction, police further said.
The arrests were made amid growing protest in the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley for tracing the two Meitei teenagers—Avinash Maibam (16) and Anthony Ningthoujam (19)—who went missing on Sunday. The two had gone to the Sekmai area in Imphal West on a two-wheeler before they went missing. Their mobile phones of the two were found in the Senapati district.
Organisations representing the Meiteis suspect that the duo have been abducted by Kuki insurgents. Avinash is a class X student of Don Bosco school at Langjing in Imphal West. The students of the school staged a protest on Tuesday morning urging the state government to trace them out.
More than 180 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the violence between the Meiteis and the Kukis in Manipur since May. The sporadic violence has continued despite the presence of a large number of central security forces including the Army.