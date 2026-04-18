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Law and order remains sensitive but under control: Manipur CM

He urged all citizens to remain cautious against rumours and misinformation that may incite unrest.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 11:13 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 11:13 IST
India NewsManipurLaw and order

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