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'Let us forgive and forget the past': Manipur CM after first meeting with Kuki groups

The new CM also sought to clarify that there is no "buffer zones" as stated by the Kuki groups but said that the government identified certain "sensitive areas."
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 14:11 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 14:11 IST
India NewskukimeiteiManipurIndia Politics

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