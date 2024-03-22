Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress names ex-Naga MLA who survived gun attacks as its candidate for Outer Manipur

Similar attacks were carried out twice earlier. Following attacks during Arthur's meetings, Congress urged the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur to provide adequate security.

Congress leaders alleged that attacks on Arthur once again suggested BJP government's failure to maintain law and order, even in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Although Manipur has remained rocked by conflict between the Meitei and the Kuki communities, the Nagas -- who mainly live in four hill districts -- have by and large remained neutral in the conflict since May last year.

Congress believes that Arthur would win the elections due to his popularity among the Nagas and the Kukis. The Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat is reserved for the STs. The Nagas and Kukis are STs while Meiteis have been demanding ST status for them.

Although many Kukis had contested in the Assembly elections in 2022 as BJP candidates and seven were elected, the BJP government's alleged partisan role towards the Meiteis resulted in discontentment among the Kukis. At least 10 Kuki MLAs, including seven belonging to BJP, in fact, have remained away from the Assembly and kept themselves away from the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley.

Elections for the two Lok Sabha seats will be conducted separately in two phases on April 19 and April 26, respectively.